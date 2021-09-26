Protect voting rights
We urgently need to protect the right to vote for all Americans. I am amazed that I have to write that statement here in the United States of America.
Just a few years ago, Americans of both political parties acted on the principle that the right to vote is the foundation of our democracy — of, by, and for the people. Now, incredibly, free and fair elections that reflect the will of the American people must be defended from the attacks of the one of those parties.
A few weeks ago, the House approved the Voting Rights Advancement Act — without a single Republican vote. Why do they fear the American people — us, the people who elect them and whose freedoms they swear to protect?
While Republicans are working to enact anti-voter laws across the country, House Democrats voted to protect and expand voting rights. This bill prevents discriminatory voting laws and protects all of us against unfair redistricting.
President Joe Biden has called on the Senate to approve this bill. We look for courageous, principled Republican senators to join their Democratic colleagues in defending our right to vote.
Let’s support the president and Congress in securing the future of our American democratic republic.
James Rodgers
Charlevoix