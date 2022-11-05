Vote yes on Proposal 2
Proposal 2 would increase access to voting, free from harassment, and remove obstacles to our votes being counted. It wouild ensure secure public oversight of the casting, counting and certifying of ballots. It would preserve your power of the vote, enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.
If Proposal 2 is passed: Local election officials must conduct audits in public. Voters’ identities will be verified by photo ID or signed statement. State funding will back secure ballot drop boxes and absentee ballot tracking. Overseas military can vote up until Election Day.
Regardless of your political party, Proposal 2 provides a winning outcome for Michigan voters.
James Rodgers
Charlevoix
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.