Michigan’s children deserve better
President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos keeps trying to channel public funds (your taxes) into private schools. She would weaken public education to strengthen elitist education. To cover up what she’s doing, she and her husband Dick DeVos have created an organization, the Great Lakes Education Project (GLEP), which pretends to be pro-education and endorses the Republicans who back her plans. Don’t be fooled.
In 2000, Michigan voters defeated a DeVos-backed ballot proposal to let taxpayer dollars pay for students to go to private schools. Now she’s trying again. Support Democrats and public schools in Michigan.
Jane Rodgers
Charlevoix
