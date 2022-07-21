Rescue averts trouble on train tracks

Recently, my wife and I were driving from Traverse City to Frankfort. We were on the very busy South Airport Road near Cass when our car engine suddenly went stone-cold dead … on a set of railroad tracks!

Three groups of Good Samaritans came to our rescue:

1. A young couple in a black SUV stopped and tried to help me push our car off the tracks — to no avail.

2. After calling 911, two Michigan State Police units came quickly to the scene and, while securing our safety, called a local tow truck.

3. A Brickyard tow truck came soon after and towed our car (and us) to the nearby dealership.

Disaster averted, thanks to the amazing and timely Good Samaritans whose names I still don’t know.

Rick Rodes

Frankfort

