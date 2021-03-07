Letter: Robson
Keep politics out of health decisions
State Rep. John Damoose recently stated that he is totally opposed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ability to extend emergency orders without legislative approval.
I would suggest that she has done well for the citizens of Michigan in part because she has not had to work with the legislature when making these decisions. She has worked with the scientists and medical professionals to make these informed proclamations without political interference.
This is not “authoritarianism”, its called doing your job. I suggest that Rep. Damoose do his and follow her guidelines, work with her and keep politics out of these decisions. The health and safety of the citizens and the economy demand it.
George Robson
Petoskey