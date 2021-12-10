Time for gun-crazy legislators to go
For those who don’t track the outrageous behavior of Michigan right-wing politicians who promote more guns, more danger and thereby facilitate shootings, you all need to be paying more attention. We need to un-elect people like Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R- Clarklake) who are working to not only preserve the deadly status quo but their actions would make gun violence much worse. They are OK with senseless gun deaths as the price of “freedom” and their solution is to arm up and shoot it out.
This isn’t complicated and we need to only elect people who have more common sense and decency and less infatuation with guns and fealty to gun manufacturers. Anyone taking money from the gun industry and their special interest groups should be unelectable. I propose creating an “Oxford List” to name all legislators who are standing in the way of gun reform. And if someone has a high NRA rating then you know they aren’t going to protect your children.
They all have websites asking for your vote and your money. Tell them who they work for.
Phillip Robinson
Higgins Lake