Yacht Club origins
Who started the yacht club in Traverse City? Some of them have passed on, including my husband.
What a big mess it was. The walls needed painting, the windows had never been washed, and the floors were dirty. Well, we all pitched in. After it was all done, we were proud of what we accomplished — and we had fun along the way.
We all had our own boats, too. We came in third at one of the races. But only three boats were racing! Those were the good old days. Hard work, but also fun, fun, fun.
Here are the names of members I can remember: Gerald and Freddie Robinson, Lee and Walt Stevenson, Bob and June Brammer, Harold and Doris McLocklin, Bob and Vivia Allor.
Elfriede Robinson
Traverse City
