There's no time left to clean up our act
There is no Plan B for reversing polluted air.
The smoky skies above northern Michigan and dangerous air alerts are warnings of where we have arrived on our planet.
While not a total surprise to many, it’s a stark reminder that time has run out on our largely laid-back approach to cleaning up our act.
According to Bill Nye, the "Science Guy" from PBS, we have crossed the line where there is no reset that will unwind the damage to the precious air that we breathe. At this stage, we can only slow down the damage that is underway. This is deadly serious.
We can thank big oil and big coal for pushing us to the brink of the biggest problem ever facing humanity. They have spent decades and billions of dollars convincing people that climate change is not settled science and that all this fuss about CO2 and other air pollutants is overblown. They have obstructed efforts to research and support clean energy alternatives. It’s about money. They lied.
A wise friend recently remarked: “It’s a strange feeling to be a member of the generation that saw the full discovery of – and the final demise of – it all."
Phillip Robinson
Higgins Lake
