Don’t let water boys coach the pandemic
Public health measures draw from a wealth of expertise in balancing the ideal and the practical. If you find that level of uncertainty difficult to understand or bear, practicing medicine isn’t for you. Be a car mechanic or a taxidermist instead and leave living things to health professionals.
To make a sports analogy, most football teams have a strategy going into a game. It’s based on the opposing team’s past performance, their own strengths and how to optimize that information to best advantage. Coaches have to adapt their game plan in real time.
When your top quarterback gets injured and can’t throw, you might move to a stronger ground game. Would it make more sense to stay with the original game strategy? To fight a pandemic, leaders adapt the strategy as conditions evolve. With new variants emerging, you may face a new team in mid-game.
One way of confusing the public and causing division and dissent is by carpet-bombing them with conspiracy messages, derailing public health measures, and pretending that the sky is always falling.
Insurrectionists don’t want normal because in a democracy that doesn’t work for them.
Win by getting vaccinated.
Phillip Robinson
Higgins Lake