President’s words mean nothing
Republican cheerleaders are constantly telling us not to pay attention to what the president says or tweets, but to simply observe his actions instead, as if that was a virtue. This makes as much sense as ignoring death threats from a mentally unstable person, and instead, simply react only to what they do.
Seriously? Have we reached a point of insanity where what the president says means nothing? His disinformation disparaging mask wearing and social distancing even with strangers are little more than conspiracies to homicide in the time of a pandemic. If ever there was a time to remove a president, we already crossed that line.
Phillip Robinson
Higgins Lake
