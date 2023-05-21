How about a peaceful spring?
In 1962 scientist Rachel Carson wrote a book called “Silent Spring," a title metaphor for the decline of songbirds singing because of population declines from the widespread use of DDT. Maybe it's time for a follow-up book called “Noisy Spring," with a chapter on “Noisy Fall.”
Northern Michigan is legendary for its falling leaves. But, instead of being an anesthetic, peaceful experience, we are now subject to the biannual incessant drone of landscapers and homies who use Godzilla-loud blowing equipment to shoo away or gather leaves. These excessively noisy exercises in yard beautification often go on for days on end.
Perhaps townships should add the following caveat to their websites in order to downplay public expectations of noise enforcement ordinances: "Township noise ordinance compliance actions are largely passive, but rely principally upon citizens to rat out their neighbors or local workers." So much for neighborhood harmony.
Your local hardware store may sell ear plugs and head muffs so that you can enjoy a silent spring again. Today, it might be difficult for Rachel Carson to notice birdsong anymore with the blower racket going on.
Engine exhaust mufflers were invented in 1897. Whatever happened to those?
Phillip Robinson
Higgins Lake
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.