Hazardous behavior in school sports
When people see photos in community newspapers that show locals not social distancing, not wearing masks properly and gathering in crowds, it is sending dangerous messages. We put warnings on cigarette packages to raise the awareness of smokers that these products are hazardous. Should we be using similar labels on some community news photos?
If a photo is used to discuss COVID avoidance behaviors, that seems fine. A community newspaper should normalize responsible behavior. School administrators have been under a lot of pressure to open up sports and debated the safety of these activities. Even still, various Michigan papers publish photos of basketball players, for example, with masks dangling around their throats or with their noses sticking out. That includes coaches. The enforcement of “COVID sports rules” has failed.
Is this what we want to model to young athletes and other students — that rules are optional and that what they are doing is safe? Educating our young people includes responsible behaviors. If the adults don’t promote that, who will? The last thing that a school or community newspaper should be is a hazard to public health.
Phillip Robinson
Higgins Lake