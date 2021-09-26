The right to be selfish
You have the right to remain unvaccinated for COVID-19.
You have the right to not work for or enter businesses that require vaccinations.
You have the right to not wear a mask.
You have the right to be excluded from places that require it.
If you decide you want a vaccination, one will be provided to you. If you get hospitalized with COVID-19 first, however, then it’s too late. That’s when you may be introduced to your new little friend. His name is ventilator, and he has met thousands of Americans during the pandemic.
The unvaccinated true believers and their misinformation helpers can now focus at warp speed on the important work of learning how to un-vaccinate you for polio, smallpox, tetanus, measles and rubella, etc., in order to complete your escape from the tyranny of modern medicine. Next, cancel out vasectomies, hysterectomies, hair transplants, pacemakers, cardiac stents, breast implants and dental work.
Let's also do away with all those nasty scientific drugs for diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure and cancer. The cave men and women had it right, so why change anything? After all, they lived an average of 25 years.
Phillip Robinson
Higgins Lake