Ask zoo vets about school shootings
If you had ever worked with dangerous creatures in a zoo for long, as I did at the San Diego Zoo, you’d have probably thought of many ways to cope with loose dangerous animals where people faced imminent danger. If I were cornered by a grizzly bear and had to choose between a Bowie knife and a CO2 fire extinguisher, I’d probably take the fire extinguisher every time. It could buy me more time in a struggle that I wasn't likely to win in manual combat.
Automatically responding with gunfire in a school shooting has big hazards, as it would in a crowded zoo — innocent people might get shot. It’s a dilemma undertaken under great stress and can be trained for only to some degree.
We need more alternatives to filling classrooms with ‘friendly’ gunfire. How about firehoses or massive classroom sprinkler systems that would create a waterfall of confusion and take an active shooter’s focus away long enough for escape or definitive intervention. Smoke, disorienting sounds or lights could also dazzle the perpetrator.
I would suggest discussions with zoo veterinarians who have experience with a variety of dangerous creatures. Most big cities have several around.
Phillip Robinson, former director of veterinary services at San Diego Zoo
Higgins Lake
