Best choice for District 6
I am writing to support Amanda Scott, candidate for the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners, District 6.
I had the privilege of working with Ms. Scott on the Elmwood Township Planning Commission. She came well-prepared, asked pertinent questions, and always worked toward common-sense solutions. We were a board with diverse opinions and she was a valued contributor toward our ability to reach fair and equitable determinations on the issues before us. She would be a valuable addition to the Grand Traverse County board.
Please vote for Amanda Scott.
Whitney Roberts
Traverse City
