Thank you, U.S. Postal Service
I recently had a problem with a package I sent overseas through the post office. Both the delivery and the return address were incorrect and the package was sent, rejected, sent again and rejected again.
I went to the post office for help. Every postal employee I worked with to retrieve and resend this package was helpful, courteous and did everything possible to help me to correct the problem. Finally at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 23) the package was delivered to our door.
I have lived overseas on several occasions and given my experiences with other postal systems, I have always been thankful for the U.S. postal system. Undoubtedly we have one of the very best systems. We need to all be protective of and thankful for this splendid group of people who work for us.
Whitney Roberts
Elmwood Township