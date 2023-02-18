Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kts from the southwest and highest waves around 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Huron, Lake Michigan and Lake Superior. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&