MAGA House doesn’t support our democracy
In the past two years, we’ve seen some incredible investments in American families, our economy and our future — thanks to the White House and congressional Democrats.
It’s awful to see [Rep. Bergman] and the new MAGA House leadership pledge to undo all of that progress. We don’t want to see our seniors used as political pawns, with constant threats to cut their Medicare and Social Security! We want to make progress in preparing for climate change!
We, the voters, are going to hold them accountable when they use their power – not to help build our communities – but, instead, to advance their extremist agenda, give tax handouts to their rich donors and target the vulnerable.
Whitney Roberts
Leelanau County
