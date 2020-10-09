Bowers for Leelanau commission

I support George Bowers for county commissioner in Leelanau County District 1.

I watched the Leelanau County League of Women Voters forum between Bowers and his opponent and was impressed by Bowers. He has been exposed to a cafeteria of ideas, solutions to problems and outlooks from broader horizons. He has served as treasurer of a co-op, business owner/operator and farm manager. He is younger and the inclusion of younger folks in politics will assure a healthy democratic process in Leelanau County. 

Whitney Roberts

Traverse City

