Bowers for Leelanau commission
I support George Bowers for county commissioner in Leelanau County District 1.
I watched the Leelanau County League of Women Voters forum between Bowers and his opponent and was impressed by Bowers. He has been exposed to a cafeteria of ideas, solutions to problems and outlooks from broader horizons. He has served as treasurer of a co-op, business owner/operator and farm manager. He is younger and the inclusion of younger folks in politics will assure a healthy democratic process in Leelanau County.
Whitney Roberts
Traverse City
