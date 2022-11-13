Election Day edit was inappropriate
Very sad to see an editorial on Election Day from Robert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal in our Traverse City paper. The editorial seemed to say that the Democrats' efforts to slow down global warming have caused gas prices to increase, which I’m sure is partly true. But what’s the point? Putting this slanted editorial in our paper on Election Day seems very untimely.
Gary Risbridger
Cedar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.