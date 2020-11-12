Where is the fiscal conservatism
I call myself a fiscal conservative and a social liberal. I don’t feel either party, at the national level, is fiscally conservative. The Democrats at least try to pay for their increased spending by raising taxes on the wealthy. The Republicans have twice passed tax cuts while raising spending. George W. Bush involved us in two expensive (money and lives) wars. The Trump tax cut, not paid for, came before the huge expense of the coronavirus.
What happened to the Balanced Budget Amendment the Republicans wanted when the Democrats were in power? Sure seems this huge deficit is going to cause problems sooner or later.
Gary Risbridger
Cedar