Stance on gun reform laws is disappointing
It was sad to read that state Sen. John Damoose, R-Harbor Springs, opposed all the new gun laws passed in Michigan. Doesn’t he think safe storage around minors, universal background checks or red flag laws might help prevent a tragic shooting?
I’m disappointed we haven’t passed a ban on assault weapons and also the number of bullets in a clip.
My uncle gave me a single-shot, 16-gauge and said, if I was a good shot, that’s all I’d need!
Gary Risbridger
Cedar
