Don't downplay the virus
It was disturbing to read Rep. Jack O’Malley’s response to the president coming down with COVID. He feels if the president doesn’t die, it will encourage people to stop worrying so much about COVID. Is he inferring we ignore the CDC guidelines as the president has?
The president received an experimental drug not available to the public. He will receive excellent care. So for an overweight 74-year old, he has a good chance to recover.
Mr. O’Malley would help his constituents by pointing out what caused this virus outbreak instead of downplaying it.
Gary Risbridger
Cedar
