Be patient
I have lived in Traverse City for the past 40 years and have seen many changes. Traverse City is no longer a small quaint northern Michigan town, but I wouldn't want to live anywhere else.
I have heard from employees and managers that work at our local establishments especially restaurants, hotels and grocery stores on how terrible they have been treated by customers. We should be thankful that they come into work every day. Without these employees you would not be eating out, shopping or banking. Everyone needs to realize that they are doing the best they can with the staff they have to work with.
As for the traffic and construction, leave an extra 30 minutes early to get to your destination. If the light turns green and the vehicle in front of you doesn’t take off right away, try not to honk your horn. Occasionally, let the person that’s waiting to pull out onto the road go. It makes traffic move a lot smoother.
We all need to have a little more patience and empathy in this world we live in.
Kathy Riggs
Traverse City