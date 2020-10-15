Trust the scientists
I am mystified by what I think is a lack of understanding of and respect for science among many of my fellow citizens, whether it pertains to our federal government’s response to COVID-19 or acknowledgement of the looming environmental crisis due to human-made global climate change. The White House has repeatedly ignored or defied the views of scientists. The fact is that scientific consensus is not just “another opinion” but the result of data-driven, thorough, evidence-based, factual research.
I encourage all my fellow citizens to trust the scientists and to trust our leaders who trust the scientists.
Marty Richardson
East Jordan
