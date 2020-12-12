A violation of trust
I was dismayed to learn of Rep. Jack Bergman's support of the amicus brief to the Supreme Court which would seek to invalidate Michigan's election result.
I find it difficult to believe that — given the complete lack of evidence of election fraud — he is supporting this suit out of an honest sense that injustice has been committed.
His support of the amicus brief is both an undermining of our precious democratic process and a failure to represent the interests of his constituents. Power is a dangerous thing, and our forefathers were rightly skeptical of its concentration when they divided our federal government into three branches. Congressman Bergman's willingness to align himself with the executive branch at the cost of representing his constituents' most important American right — to vote — is a serious breach of the trust we place in his office.
Kelly Richardson
Williamsburg