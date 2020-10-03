Supporting Ferguson
As a resident of northern Michigan and a social worker, I am supporting Dana Ferguson for Congress. Dana is taking a proactive stance when it comes to addressing mental health concerns here in the First Congressional District.
Dana wants to fight the stigma attached to seeking and receiving mental health support. He wants to make sure that community mental health receives the support they need to provide services to clients of all ages. Dana recognizes too often law enforcement personnel are called upon to handle persons experiencing a mental health crisis and/or suicide attempt which should be handled by trained mental health professionals.
Richard Spring, MSW
Charlevoix
