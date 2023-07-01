Thanks, Oryana, for your service to the community
Hats off to Oryana and the wonderful article in the June 18 Traverse City Record-Eagle describing how far this little co-op has come over the last 50 years. Not only do they provide paying customers with great local, healthy food, but they also are wonderful community partners.
As the director of Generations Ahead, a small nonprofit serving teen parents and their babies, I know I can count on Oryana to support us. We have been the recipient of their successful “Beans for Bags” program, where people can donate 5 cents to a nonprofit for every reusable bag they provide. Also, when we have events for our clients, Oryana always happily and generously provides food whenever asked.
Staying true to its mission of providing high-quality food to the community is a testament to the great leadership of Steve Nance and their board. Thank you!
Marjie Rich,
Executive director of Generations Ahead
Traverse City
