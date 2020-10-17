Supporting Ballenger for TCAPS
In the years that we've known Josey Ballenger as a neighbor, a fellow Traverse City Area Public Schools parent and an active volunteer in our schools, she has shown the dedication and integrity that is required of an effective school board member. She will serve the TCAPS Board of Education with honesty, transparency and a consistent focus on our students and the quality of their education.
Please research the candidates running for three seats and include Josey Ballenger in your vote.
Chip and Shannon Rice
Traverse City
