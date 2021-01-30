An embarrassment to our region
Thanks, Record-Eagle for your editorial on the recent flashing of a weapon at the Grand Traverse Board of Commissioners' meeting. Ron Clous, you flashed a gun during a public comment and Rob Hentschel, you laughed at it. Moreover, you effected this in less than a minute of offensive and inappropriate behavior during a public meeting and expressed no regrets or apologies. Now I am ashamed to tell others that I live here.
Weapons have no place in a public meeting, other than with an officer of the law to protect in-person attendees. The result was intimidating another American from her First Amendment right to free speech. You still draw negative attention to our community and damage our already-struggling business community as tourists choose other destinations as a way to register their disapproval. You must resign immediately to reestablish Traverse City's image as a safe and welcoming residential community and travel destination.
Lynnette Rhodes
Traverse City