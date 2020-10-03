Misinformation on the campaign
I have seen multiple television spots during this election season from the John James U.S. senatorial campaign alleging that Sen. Gary Peters heads the committee in charge of the pandemic response.
That is deceptive at best, but more accurately is false. In that Republicans hold the majority in the Senate and, therefore, chair all committees, it is Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican senator from Wisconsin, who chairs the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
Gary Peters is the “ranking member” on the committee, which means he is the senior member from the minority party. It is unfortunate that politicians are allowed to blatantly disseminate false information and feel totally comfortable doing so.
Diane Rensberry
Traverse City
