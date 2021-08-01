Regarding ‘Crossing the Boardman’
In the 1960s I lived in Grand Rapids. I did business with a lot of oil and gas companies throughout the state, including Rennie, Stevens, Blarney and Schmuckal.
In 1970 my family and I moved north and I started a business in Traverse City. At that time I sold some materials to Art Schmuckal for a new service station he was building in Frankfort. He shared with me his plan to also construct a new service station at Chum’s Corner. Art explained that there was a new bypass going to be built around Traverse City and he was concerned that his location may not be good when this bypass was completed.
That was 51 years ago. Schmuckal built his Chum’s Corner station — years later it was demolished and a new one built. Still no bypass.
How much taxpayer money has been spent on studies? Yes, we need to relieve the traffic congestion on South Airport Road, but we also need a major bypass around Traverse City. This would not only help South Airport Road but also the traffic going north and south through Traverse City.
Why can’t we build the needed roads?
Ronald G. Reffitt, Sr.
Kewadin