No ordinary pro-life bill
What’s been passed in other states -- and is on the ballot in Michigan -- is just another example of the battle between two extremes, except now some people’s lives are at stake.
Personally, all I ask for are three things: I want to live. I don’t want to be raped. And I don’t want incest.
That’s not a lot to ask.
The fact that basic rights may be denied to me and other women makes me feel worthless, unloved and subhuman. Then I remind myself: this was a decision by an extremist Supreme Court that the majority of the nation disagrees with.
No husband wants to be a widower and single parent; no child wants to grow up without ever having met mom.
Women have so much to offer. After all, it was a woman who invented the APGAR test that saves the lives of many infants. It also was a woman who invented the field of nursing. Women do a lot of good things for this country.
Please vote.
Valerie Reeves
Mancelona
