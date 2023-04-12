Munson personnel do their work well
The purpose of this letter is to tell you about the care that I received during two recent episodes at Munson Medical Center.
While hospitalized for 14 days, I did not meet one unkind person – doctors, nurses, nursing assistants, student nurses, doctors and associates, rehab staff, meal delivery people, housekeeping.
One of the nursing assistants was a little brisk with me – but after working with her for a few days, I realized she was trying to get patients to take responsibility for their recovery and strength by encouraging us “in her way” to take care of ourselves and get strong enough for the next part of our healing.
I have now worked with doctors/staff from the Cowell Family Cancer Center and am encountering the same level of care and concern.
So, although my journey is not yet finished, I have met some really nice, caring people on this continuing journey I am on.
Linda Rea
Traverse City
