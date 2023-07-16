Editorial distorts role of collective bargaining
The opinion from the Detroit News – reprinted July 5 as Another View in the Traverse City Record-Eagle – distorts the role of collective bargaining in our public schools.
Collective bargaining for teachers in our state dates back to the '60s, when it was enacted with the support of Republican Gov. Romney. It has become an integral part of our democracy. The right to negotiate is not, as the opinion asserts, tantamount to a right to control. It's about the right of employees to have a voice in determining their working conditions.
But, when some Republican politicians don't like what teachers and school boards have agreed to, they enact laws taking issues off the bargaining table, essentially substituting their judgment for the professionals we hire to educate our kids.
Now, some of these same politicians are squawking about proposals to rescind these laws to permit teachers and school boards to work together to determine the best and most efficient ways to ensure we have the best education system possible.
The editorial is wrong in asserting that an agreement preferring more experienced teachers for promotion makes it difficult to attract new talent into the profession.
Talented teachers are leaving or avoiding public education because of chronic underfunding and constant, often vicious and ideologically based, attacks that impair their ability to do what they love most — which is to teach kids.
Ask a teacher!
Brad Raymond
Frankfort
