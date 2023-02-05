State rep sure has it wrong
I’m writing in response to the (Jan. 28) opinion by state Rep. Neil Friske of Charlevoix that called Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a hypocrite. Friske stated that you can’t believe in the sanctity of life (i.e., seeking reasonable gun control to make schools and other places safer) and also be pro-choice about abortion.
What a narrow, distorted perception! It would behoove Friske to realize that “God-given rights” include the ability to make choices about our lives. If a woman without the means and ability to have and provide for a child chooses abortion, that should be her “right.” I’d like to know how many children Friske has fostered or adopted. And what is he doing to help women have access to free birth control so they can avoid unwanted pregnancies in the first place?
Friske claims: “The right to be born and live freely goes hand-in-hand with our Second Amendment right to self-defense.” That’s a flawed premise since children are dependent on caring adults to provide for them.
Also, the need for self-defense would be less if we keep guns out of the hands of those who don’t use them lawfully.
Judy Ratkos
Benzonia
