New voter laws unneeded
Sen. Curt VanderWall’s latest constituent mailing states that Michigan’s election system is vulnerable and open to fraud due to Proposal 3 passed in 2018. Nonsense. Proposal 3 does this:
• Protects the right to vote a secret ballot
• Ensures military service members and overseas voters can obtain ballots
• Provides Michigan residents with the option to vote straight party
• Automatically registers citizens to vote at the secretary of state’s office unless the citizen declines
• Allows a citizen to register to vote anytime with proof of residency
• Provides all registered voters access to an absentee ballot for any reason
• Ensures the accuracy and integrity of elections by auditing election results
Especially let that last one sink in. No fraud was found in the last election and Michigan voter rights improved because of Proposal 3. Unfortunately many who didn’t like the election results are pushing rule changes to restrict voter access. Please tell lawmakers to stop pushing laws needlessly to limit voting access and increase burden on election clerks. At the national level, urge Congress to support passage of the For the People Act (HR1, S1) and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act so that states can’t continue voter suppression.
Judy Ratkos
Benzonia