It was irresponsible of you to run a "Your Views" letter Aug. 6 under "Biden’s speech shows his incompetence." In less than 30 seconds, I was able to fact-check the erroneous claim and learn that right-wing idiots had misrepresented Biden’s words.
I implore you to run an "Our View" article about the importance of fact-checking – then do more of it yourself. It’s unfortunate that you’re helping spread these blatant falsehoods. Below is the fact-checked information about the false claim:
"Fact Check – Joe Biden did not say his administration cured cancer."
In a speech on July 25, U.S. President Joe Biden said that, if he could do anything, he would cure cancer. Social media users, however, shared a clip of Biden mid-statement, alongside false claims that Biden said he had already found a cure for the disease.
“The dementia is so bad that Joe Biden thinks he cured cancer,” reads an Instagram post liked more than 8,300 times that includes a 9-second-long extract of Biden’s speech (here).
Some posts include an inaccurate transcript of Biden’s remarks that reads, “I said I’d cure cancer they looked at me like, why cancer? Because we can. We ended cancer as we know it.”
The full remarks were made when Biden announced new measures by his administration to improve access to mental health treatment in the United States (here).
Full footage of his speech and a transcript (here), ((here) show Biden was speaking about a hypothetical scenario, not claiming he had cured cancer.
Around the 13-minute timestamp on the original stream, he is heard saying: “One of the things I’m always asked is: You know, why, why Americans have sort of lost faith for a while on being, being able to do big things.”
Biden went on to say, “’If you could do anything at all, Joe, what would you do?’ I said, ‘I’d cure cancer.’ And they looked at me like, ‘Why cancer?’ Because no one thinks we can. That’s why. And we can. We can end cancer as we know it.”
Though mumbled, a slowed-down version of the clip and the White House transcript show he said “end” not “ended.”
VERDICT: Misleading. U.S. President Joe Biden posed a hypothetical scenario in which, if he could do anything, he would cure cancer. He did not claim to have found a cure already.
This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work (here).
Judy Ratkos
Benzonia
