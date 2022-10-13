Equal Rights Amendment: 50 years later, it’s still not a law
Twice in recent weeks there have been opinions stating that the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) passed and implied it was current law.
It is not.
In 1972, the Equal Rights Amendment was a proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution, designed to guarantee equal rights for all American citizens, regardless of sex.
Congress passed it, but instead of making it a law outright, it sent it to the states for ratification. To become law, it needed to be approved by three-quarters (38) of the 50 states. It was three states’ shy of the needed 38 by the extended 1982 deadline. The Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel issued an opinion that the ERA is no longer pending before the states.
Some argue there are advantages to starting the amendment process anew. The ERA’s revival is needed to empower Congress to enforce gender equity through legislation and formally and consistently address the ways that systemic biases permeate and limit women’s experiences.
Judy Ratkos
Benzonia
