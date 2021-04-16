Stop Republicans’ voter oppression efforts
Republicans have proposed voting reform bills lacking common sense. Like in Georgia, these bills are motivated by false fraud election claims.
Our legislators didn’t consult state GOP and Democratic clerks about what improvements THEY think are needed. Election officials wanted to begin ballot counting before election day. Instead, state Senate Bill 334 makes permanent one-day pre-processing and SB299 requires delivery of results to counties by noon the day after an election. Any changes should provide for whatever amount of time needed to process every vote fairly and accurately!
SB285 requires mail-in ballot applicants to provide a copy of their photo ID. This unnecessarily burdens voters without a printer. Senate Bill 284 prohibits groups like the Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks from helping local governments pay for election supplies. Senate Bill 273 would allow partisan county boards to block use of ballot drop boxes. Other proposed bills require extra steps and expenses for “security” but don’t provide for any of the funding necessary to do so.
We need validity and accuracy in our elections, not garbage laws limiting voting access and increasing burden on election clerks. Please contact your legislators to let them know.
Judy Ratkos
Benzonia