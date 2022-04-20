Bergman supports pharma over constituents
Nearly 10 percent of Michigan’s population lives with diabetes and the cost of insulin has skyrocketed, yet Rep. Jack Bergman voted "no" on HB6833 — The Affordable Insulin Now Act. Bergman, and 192 other Republicans, put pharmaceutical profits ahead of constituents. The bill now moves to the Senate. If passed, it will cut the cost of insulin across the country down to $35 a month.
This is one of many reasons why Bergman should not be elected to serve another congressional term. His opponent Bob Lorinser is a much better choice to serve our district with common sense and integrity.
Judy Ratkos
Benzonia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.