The issue is not whether a tunnel might be a feasible method for transmitting oil and gas through the Straits of Mackinac at some point in the future. Instead, the crucial question is whether we (citizens of Michigan) continue to tolerate the inherently dangerous transmission through the existing Line 5.
I urge R-E readers to review the complaint filed against Enbridge by the Bad River Tribe in Wisconsin: https://turtletalk.files.wordpress.com/2019/07/01-complaint-1.pdf
The conclusion is inescapable that Commissioner Wheelock's belief is correct that Line 5's structural integrity no longer is sound, and that therefore Line 5 currently poses an unacceptable risk.
The commissioners' majority has done a disservice to the public by conflating the tunnel issue with separate question whether petroleum products should continue to be transmitted through the inherently dangerous pipeline. Alternative routes are available to Enbridge by which petroleum can be transmitted to refineries in Canada without threatening the public trust water resources and the Indian tribes' treaty-reserved property rights in fishery resources within the Straits of Mackinac.
Bill Rastetter
Tribal attorney, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians
Cedar
