Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kt from the northwest and highest waves around 4 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&