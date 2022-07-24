Beware of this candidate
Democrats in Michigan's 37th Senate District, don’t be fooled: Barb Conley is the only true Democrat running in the Aug. 2 primary.
"Trucker" Randy Bishop is a far-right radical. He is no more a Democrat than Mike Shirkey is. Bishop knew he couldn’t win as a Republican because of years of fighting with various county Republican Party members.
If you have doubts, Google "Trucker Randy" and/or find a link to his conservative Christian talk show to find out who he really is.
The third candidate, James Schmidt, aligns closely with the Republicans.
Peter Raphael
Maple City
