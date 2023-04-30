Are white people born racists?
In response to the letter to the editor from Bob Jones on April 9: I am grateful that in our great country, we have the right to express our individual views, and I appreciate anyone's desire to do so. Opposing views are vital to our greatness.
I see nothing in James McCormick's letter on April 1 that suggests that all white people are born racists — this notion is absurd, a deflection from the real-world problem of racial injustice in 2023.
Black history is a predominant part of American history, as is Native American history. Our middle and high school youth will become better Americans by learning all of our history.
I, for one, agree with James McCormick and proudly sign on as an ally to all my American brothers and sisters.
Richard J. Randall
Buckley
