Not how our government works
So:
1) The voters of Leelanau County voted for an Early Childhood Program millage.
2) The four Republicans on the County Commission voted recommend halting the millage collection, essentially killing the program.
3) When Chairman Will Bunek was asked by Commissioner Gwenne Allgaier "So you just said that if a public vote is taken and we think it's wrong, it's our job as a constitutional republic to nullify it?" Bunek responded, "Yes, that's exactly right."
That is exactly wrong. That is not how a democracy or a republic works.
MaryPat Randall
Traverse City