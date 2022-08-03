Great letter on child health policy after Roe v. Wade
I would like to express my appreciation for the very timely article written by Ms. Megan Giles Cooney on July 13.
Her suggestions for lawmakers, seeking answers to support Policies to Promote Child Health in response to the overturn of Roe v Wade, are excellent!
Those questions address my concerns for low-income and young mothers seeking help for unplanned pregnancies.
If all lawmakers would take the responsibility to address the concerns she listed, we would have a healthy "pro" state. Please look up her letter and consider it before you vote in November.
Peg Ramsdell, retired R.N., MSW
Northport
