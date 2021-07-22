Reclaim TC's working class
I have been noticing some trends here in the Traverse City area. A growing wealth disparity between the older generations and the younger generations. A growing wealth disparity between those born and raised in TC and out of town investors.
How many acres of property in Grand Traverse County are owned by out-of-town proprietors? How much property is owned by those in retirement? How much property is owned by those under 40? How many individuals own more than one property and what are their ages? How much money is injected into the local economy in the summer that is gone come winter? How are younger residents of the Traverse City area supposed to accrue capital?
Trends around the United States have revealed that the baby-boomer generation has been hoarding trillions of dollars, accounting for more than half of U.S. wealth. I see myself and fellow young folk having to work multiple jobs, exhaustive hours, exploitative wages (especially compared to the cost of living) just to rent an overpriced apartment from someone who owns multiple properties.
I leave this last question: what can a small tourist town do to reclaim its working class?
Hannah Ramsby
Traverse City