Abortions and life
Let’s thank the Supreme Court. Abortions are not being ended by striking down Roe V. Wade.
The Supreme Court is giving all states a golden opportunity to better address unwanted pregnancies. We can now get out of archaic times. I hope Michigan considers the following before codifying old law:
1. Send pregnancy tests to all households whereby child-bearing residents reside. We send free COVID tests; what’s the difference? Much easier to address an unwanted pregnancy, early on.
2. The Guttmacher Institute has 2020 data showing 54% of all abortions were safely accomplished via an abortion pill up to 10 weeks, possibly longer. Wouldn’t it be indicative of good public health policy to clearly get the word out, so women can get on it? Much better than an extraction abortion.
3. The act of sexual intercourse, with or without genuine love, with or without birth control, produces babies. It is human and happens. So, families, adults, can we now start being more responsible, deciding better how to handle these delicate situations? Be compassionate. Women do and can control their bodies. Autonomy is important.
Lastly, never forget, child bearers for adoptive families are some of the true angels of the universe.
Jill Rahrig
Bellaire
