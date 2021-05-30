Americans are misled
I‘m amazed and stunned how much purposeful and subversive work has been done to develop and roll out a nationwide Marxism plan in America. It is purposeful and subversive: designed to get rid of the U.S. Constitution, bury and prevent the return of the 45th president, to forget Martin Luther King and make us complete sheeple.
In 2016, the Marxist liberals were so beside themselves they had to roll out their most deceptive, unlawful plan to assure their grand plan would take root with their 2020 candidate. They could not let their fellow world country comrades down, again.
Regardless of what you think, if American citizens allow the current proletariat to further rule, know you are not about helping people, as you think. Current rule wants to centralize power and have power over you, not to help.
I feel sorry for the impoverished and those who do not fully realize they are equal, can make their way, get their equity in the real America. Your poverty, lack of freedom, safety, is because your decades returning city and state leaders have long abandoned you. A destructive and profitable drug and gun industry now reigns. Sad. Who are the real racists?
Jill Rahrig
Bellaire