Be the beacon on the hill
How many of us remember and understand America is a Constitutional Republic, not a simple democracy? How many of us? We are a Constitutional Republic that has a constitution which demands good representation of all of us, everyday, and at every table and primarily at the lowest level of governments. Each representative should represent every person in their district so the very best public policy can be made.
Why exactly are we allowing representatives and senators to be cowed into a segregating political party? Why are we allowing segregated election ballots by party? Why are we allowing daily governing to only happen as decided by one party?
Political parties are not a requirement and barely if not at all mentioned in the U.S. Constitution.
We do have the right to associate with anyone, any party, however, it does not need to be a requirement for elections or governing. Why are we setting ourselves up for assured pain?
Our representatives and senators should simply be American and stand on their own platform.
Then we vote.
Let’s really rethink this issue so fighting money will not reign and we can continue to be the beacon on the hill.
Jill Rahrig
Bellaire
