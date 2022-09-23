Biden resorts to bribery
We are all the authors of our own fates, the sole architects of our destinies. No one else. We thrive or don’t according to the decisions we make in life. No one shoved a pistol in the backs of those who took out student loans. No one forced anyone to major in Medieval Icelandic Poetry.
Those choices were freely made and money borrowed is money to be repaid. Meeting an obligation and keeping a promise builds moral fiber, reinforces dignity and integrity. It builds character.
Biden’s lame attempt to bribe indebted voters with some lawless loan forgiveness act is despicable and typical of the man. But the most insidious aspect of it is that it allows borrowers to knowingly and shamefully shirk their obligations.
Those who do so know intuitively that they are dodging a moral duty, that they are doing the wrong thing. This is “the big guy’s” assault on dignity, integrity and honor. We know he lacks these virtues, so don’t let him drag you down into his moral sewer.
Don’t let them rob you of your self-respect. Keep your pride intact.
Curt Raftshol
Suttons Bay
